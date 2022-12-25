Already at the end of last year, talks about Christmas tree syndrome began, with Asthma UK who provided a list of tips on how people can handle the holiday season safely, particularly if they or their loved ones have difficulty breathing. While much of the advice – how to make sure you don’t run out of medication while the shops are closed – seems obvious when given, it also warns of a danger few people may have even contemplated, namely the possibility of running into harmful Christmas trees, and consequently manifest Christmas tree syndrome.

The trees in question are not angry characters from Lord of the Rings seeking revenge on those who cut them down, in fact the problem is what can be brought with the pine smell of a real Christmas tree.

“Real Christmas trees carry mold spores and pollen into the home, and in a warm, centrally heated home, the spores can multiply. If you’re sensitive to mold and pollen, you may notice hay fever-like symptoms when you pick up a real tree. Plus, your asthma symptoms might even get worse.”

warns Asthma UK on your website.

Just buying an artificial tree isn’t necessarily a solution, however, at least if you don’t want the guilt of throwing it away and buying a new one every year, not least because, as the charity warns:

“If you find that your asthma is triggered by dust, you may need to be careful when taking your artificial tree out of the closet or down the attic.”

So what is Christmas Tree Syndrome?

The problem has been called Christmas Tree Syndrome in the hope of raising awareness of the condition, not least because the problem is particularly acute for their audience in the UK and for other patients who find themselves living in cold climates; the uniqueness of Christmas Tree Syndrome is that even in years not plagued by respiratory illnesses, colds and flu pandemics, it spreads easily with so many people in close confinement coinciding with seasonal peaks, plus Asthma UK advises:

“Going from a warm house to a cold season outdoors can trigger asthma symptoms. Open fires may look and feel great, but smoking is a common asthma trigger.”

However, Australia’s National Asthma Council has similar warnings, with their representative David Furniss telling Perth’s 6PR radio:

“If you have an artificial tree, it’s wrapped in plastic, a bag, etc. It’s likely to get moldy, which can really cause problems.”

So, what’s the best solution to avoid falling into Christmas Tree Syndrome? Considering the issues in reverse order, the Asthma UK website suggests:

use smokeless fuels and asking those you are visiting to do the same;

wear a scarf outdoors over your nose and mouth, as this warms the air before you breathe it in;

get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, wash your hands often and avoid symptomatic people;

vacuuming and/or cleaning artificial Christmas trees; this operation is best done outdoors, it may also be easier in places where the weather is milder;

Real Christmas trees pose more of a problem, but the website suggests a multi-step solution, starting with watering the tree before bringing it indoors (but letting it dry before adding lights), and then also a recommendation on how trees should be maintained, in fact these should be positioned in the coolest part of the houseso the spores are less likely to multiply, only to be transferred outside as soon as someone shows signs of worsening asthma symptoms, and in case the problem gets worse, Asthma UK suggest getting an artificial tree instead .

