Wagging the tail and with eyes full of shine, Holly, a 21-year-old Labrador retriever, was received by a worker from the dog shelter in the town of Carrick, Ireland. There, they realized that, despite his advanced age, he still wanted to live.

According to local media, the owner of the dog had called the authorities arguing “that he didn’t need her anymore” and that for this reason he required them to take her away.

Also read:

Can dogs communicate? The truth of the rugs with viral buttons in networks

Brachycephalic syndrome: what it is and what are the most exposed breeds of dogs and cats

These are the beautiful dogs of some famous Colombians

However, it was a matter of days for Almost Home Animal Rescuea senior animal care unit, decided to welcome her as part of their family.

Since then, the home for animals reported that despite his vision, smell and hearing problems, he was in good health. health.

Or so it seemed.

Holly’s story moved the region. Photo: Facebook: Almost Home Animal Rescue IN

‘Holly’s already crossed the rainbow’

However, on August 29, the shelter announced that Holly had passed away peacefully after various health complications.

“He arrived with us last Wednesday and became, to date, our oldest dog in need of a home. Holly spent the next week with her 21 housemates and enjoyed lots of love and attention from the Heather House volunteers,” they wrote in a Facebook post.

Photo: Facebook: Almost Home Animal Rescue NI

(Also: Here’s advanced care to take with elderly pets.)

We hoped that once the antibiotics took effect, she would recover.

According to the statement, to Holly was immediately prescribed painkillers upon arrival for her legs and started on a nutritious eating regimen to try to build her strength. Until Wednesday of that week, the dog was fine, but then she began to show signs of general malaise, as she did not want to eat or drink water.

“A visit to the vet on Wednesday showed an abscess on her leg which was treated and after a good cleaning and bandaging, she came home with a course of antibiotics. We hoped that once the antibiotics had taken effect she would recover. But sadly there was little improvement and the next day, Thursday, Holly suffered a rapid deterioration.”

Finally, they explained that the vet didn’t see the situation very well and they made the decision to help her rest.

“It is with great sadness that we have to bring you the news that Holly has crossed the Rainbow Bridge after just eight days with us at Heather House,” they concluded.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news in EL TIEMPO

The legend of the priest who cursed Bogotá with an earthquake that has not yet occurred

Karol G and Young Miko danced perreo during a concert in Houston

Call for Colombia National Team: James and Díaz on the list, Falcao absent from the call