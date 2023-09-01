Finally bought those jeans with embroidered flowers on them. I put it on the next morning. I feel a little excitement. With Kees-de-Jong-like thoughts in my head (everyone must be thinking: what great pants she has) I walk to school with my daughter. The first thing the teacher says when we walk into class: “Hey, do you have new pants?” You see, I think, and with a glow of pride I answer in the affirmative. Then she says: “I thought so: the price tag is still on the back.”

