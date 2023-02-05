Frankfurt(dpa)

Hoffenheim decided to separate from its coach, Andre Breitenreiter, in the wake of the team’s decline in the German Football League “Bundesliga”, according to German media reports.

Hoffenheim continued its collapse in the competition, after its severe loss 2/5 against its host Bochum, on Saturday, in the nineteenth stage of the competition, so that the team scored only two points in its last nine matches in the championship, and retreated to the fourteenth place in the competition standings, with a difference of only 3 points in front of the relegation centers.

Breitenreiter took over the training of Hoffenheim last summer, after he led Zurich to crown the Swiss League title, and the team made a promising start with him this season after achieving 3 victories during his first four meetings in the tournament, but his results declined significantly in the recent period, and his ambitions to play in continental competitions faded. next season.

Hoffenheim suffered from bad results, achieving only two wins in its last 15 matches in the Bundesliga, and was deposited in the German Cup last week.

Breitenreiter had criticized the team after Hoffenheim’s heavy defeat against Bochum, saying: “I cannot accept what I saw today. This has nothing to do with professional football.”

For his part, Hoffenheim’s sporting director Alexander Rosen admitted that looking at the bigger picture, rather than Breitenreiter, might be necessary, while midfielder Sebastian Rudy said: “We have to stand together as a team, it’s not the coach’s fault.”