About my first earnings remembered Russians in the group “We are from the USSR. Let’s remember the best” in the social network “VKontakte”. During the Soviet years, many students worked on construction sites.

“I was in the construction team. I earned my first cassette recorder, ”the author of the post shared. He illustrated the publication with a picture in which a young man holds a stack of bricks.

“Yes, hello intervertebral hernia,” one of the users reacted to what he saw. Many agreed that such work for a growing organism is indeed very dangerous. “I dragged 12 kilograms, and nothing,” one of the subscribers of the Internet community objected to them.

“The construction team is not only about money. This is friendship, this is experience. To go to build, it was necessary to study for three months as a bricklayer. Got crusts. That’s how we made money for the wedding. I remember these days with pleasure, although we worked for 12 hours,” a participant in the discussion shared her memories.

