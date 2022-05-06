Friday, May 6, 2022
Hockey The league record man ends his hockey career: "I feel like I've gotten my potential as a hockey player measured"

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2022
in World Europe
Eero Kilpeläinen is the league’s number one player in zero games, matches played and dressed matches.

Ice Hockey goalkeeper Eero Kilpeläinen, 36, will end his career this season. Kilpeläinen tells about it last season’s club KalPa on its website.

Kilpeläinen has been one of the best goalkeepers in the League for more than a decade. He leads the all-time stats in zero games and both dressed and played matches. Kilpeläinen kept his goal clean 56 times during his league career. In the second in the statistics Teemu at Lassila There are 42 zero games. He has 519 matches played and 670 dressed games.

“Now is a good time to stop. It feels like I’ve gotten my potential measured as a hockey player. There have been a lot of twists and turns in my own career, and gratitude is paramount when I think back to my own career ”; Kilpeläinen says in the press release

In addition to KalPa, Kilpeläinen played in the League in Jokers and Aces.

