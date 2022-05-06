Mikel Arteta has renewed his contract as manager of Arsenal until the end of the 2024/2025 season. The Spanish coach can return Arsenal to the Champions League five years later, as he has the team fourth with four games to go in the Premier League.

“I am very excited, grateful and very happy,” Arteta said of the contract extension. “We want to take the club to a higher level and compete with the best. To do this, we have to play the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve players and in all departments and recruit top players,” he added.

Arteta, who played five seasons at Arsenal as a footballer, went from being Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to Arsenal manager in the 2019/2020 season. With the ‘Gunners’ he has finished eighth in the Premier League twice, has reached the semi-finals of the Europa League and won an FA Cup and a Community Shield in 2020.