Hockey New Jersey, who led the match, rose from the edge of the defeat to an extra time victory – Kuokkanen scored a spectacular NHL goal

The match was settled in extra time by Jack Hughes of New Jersey.

New The Jersey Devils took home a home win in the hockey NHL on Friday, even though it was tight against the Edmonton Oilers. New Jersey’s four-time lead was already on the verge of defeat, but was saved twice Jack Hughesin with an extra time goal to a 6-5 win.

Kailer Yamamoto made a back-to-back Edmonton before the middle of the third round 5-4, but the Belarusian striker Yegor Sharangovich leveled 32 seconds before the end. New Jersey then applied for a tie without a goalkeeper.

Overtime Hughes fired a 62.55 puck for the sixth time past the Oilers guard Mike Smith. The victory was the second in a row for the Devils.

Striker Janne Kuokkanen scored the most spectacular goal of the season in the third round by shooting the Devils for a 4-3 lead into the top right.