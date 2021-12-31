Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided today (31) to suspend the decision of the Ministry of Education (MEC) that prohibited federal educational institutions from charging vaccination against covid-19 as a condition for returning to in-person classes.

The decision was motivated by a lawsuit filed by opposition parties. For the minister, universities have autonomy and can charge students with a vaccination certificate.

“I grant urgent relief to determine the immediate suspension of the order of December 29, 2021 of the Ministry of Education, which approved Opinion 01169/2021/CONJUR-MEC/CGU/AGU, prohibiting the requirement of vaccination against Covid-19 as a condition for the return of in-person academic activities”, Lewandowski decided.

The measure of the MEC was supported by the opinion of the legal advice from the Ministry of Education, which has members of the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and of the Attorney General of the Union (AGU). For the ministry, the requirement could only occur through law.

“The requirement of proof of vaccination for admission to educational institutions would be an indirect means of inducing compulsory vaccination, which could only be established by law”, justified the MEC.

