Dubai (WAM)

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, confirmed that the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s assumption of power in the Emirate of Dubai It represents an occasion dear to the hearts of all Emiratis, in which we celebrate an inspiring leader who is racing against time for the advancement of his country and the progress of his people, with his tireless pursuit of excellence, creativity, development and sustainability, to place the UAE among the first in the world in various fields.

Her Highness said: “I am pleased to extend my highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the occasion of the anniversary of His Highness’s assumption of the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai in 2006, as his future vision and wise guidance had a significant impact on Dubai’s arrival at qualitative stations that contributed to the development of The emirate is on the map of global excellence within various sectors, and to achieve happiness for everyone who lives on the land of Dubai or comes to it as an honored guest, through strategic development plans and comprehensive sustainability, and following up on the efforts of those implementing them with the highest quality standards, in order to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for finance, business, trade, tourism and services. to the top of the competitiveness indicators in the global leadership race.”

Her Highness added: “The fourth of January is a date that echoes a luminous march marked by achievements in all fields, led by the founding fathers in the paths of construction and progress, with the aim of achieving the best for the UAE, which writes new stories of success in all fields, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, and with the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and with the support of their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates. Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum continued: “The fourth of January is a shining history in the path of the UAE and its renaissance, in which everyone feels proud and proud of the unprecedented achievements that have attracted the admiration of the world and deserved its appreciation, while Dubai remains the promise and achievement to shake hands with the new Pentecostal With firm and renewed strength and determination, with its advanced quality of life aimed at the comfort and happiness of members of society, and what it offers to the family, women, childhood, motherhood and youth, the advantages and unlimited support, which would have been achieved without a comprehensive vision and the ability to positive change and development in various fields, especially social Of which”.