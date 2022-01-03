Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the competitions and activities of the fifteenth session of the Al Dhafra Festival, from 12 to 22 January 2022, will be launched in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra region, organized by the Festivals and Programs Management Committee Cultural and heritage in Abu Dhabi.

The festival includes a number of competitions and heritage events, including: camel auctions, mahlab competition, falcons auctions, purebred Arabian horses race, 2500m saluki race, traditional Arabian Saluki bazaars, dates mazyna, bliss sheep bazaar, shooting competition, sour milk competition, and other events. Events and competitions in Al Dhafra Heritage Market.

The camel auction is witnessing the organization of 81 runs for local camels, Majaheem, Asayel and Al Wadh hybrids, for which 755 prizes have been allocated, in addition to the announcement of two Emirates Bayraq prizes worth 6 million dirhams (for the local and Majaheem categories). The Mahaleb competition includes 6 runs, four of which are for the localities (Orabi Tlad, Khawair Tlad, Orabi Sharaya, Khawawir Sharaya), and two runs for the localities (Sharaya and Maftouh), and 60 prizes have been allocated to them, distributed among the top ten places in each run.

Eight heritage competitions will also be organized, for which 240 valuable prizes will be allocated, distributed among the following competitions: Falcons Matches, Purebred Arabian Horses Race, 2500m Saluki Race, Arabian Saluki Heritage Matches, Dates Matches, Sheep Matches, Archery Competition, and Sour Milk Competition.

The Al Dhafra Festival aims to preserve the purebred camel breeds, increase the number of camel owners participating in the Mazina competitions and heritage competitions related to the culture and traditions of the people of the region, preserve the popular heritage, encourage the members of the Emirati and Gulf society to practice it in its various forms, and strengthen human and social ties, in addition to contributing In developing domestic and Gulf tourism, stimulating economic activity, and enhancing the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to be the first destination for camel fairs and heritage events, locally, regionally and internationally.