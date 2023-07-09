Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez was returned to prison after negotiations between the government of Daniel Ortega and representatives of the Catholic Church over the terms of his possible release failed. Álvarez has become a symbol of resistance for political prisoners in Nicaragua, who already number 64, according to the Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners. The Government also modified the Police Law: the institution will no longer be apolitical.

#America #Nicaragua #Bishop #Rolando #Álvarez #returns #prison #refuses #exiled