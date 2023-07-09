In most of the cities of Mexico, having a air-conditioning It is essential for when the months that make up, mainly, summer arrive, due to the fact that the heat becomes unbearable.

However, at the same time that the use of air conditioners and fans is increasing, the numbers in the electricity bill of the Federal electricity commission (CFE).

In this context, we will now tell you some of the best advice published by the Mexican government to be able to take care and save electricity during the hottest months in the Mexican national territory.

As we mentioned earlier, as every year, during the hottest months in the Mexican Republic, the use of appliances to cool homes increases, hence the cost of the electricity bill issued by the Mexican State electricity company. .

And, since in some communities within the Mexican national territory it is impossible to be without turning on the air conditioning or the fans, it is essential to know some tricks to save energy in other things.

In this sense, the government of Mexico gives the following recommendations to save as much energy as possible during the summer of 2023 and, with this, avoid paying so much for the service provided by the Federal Electricity Commission:

Use saving bulbs

Take advantage of natural daylight

Turn off lights and unplug appliances

Make sure that your refrigerator has the energy efficiency label (with the FIDE seal – Trust for Electric Energy Saving) and its packaging correctly insulates the temperature

Put the refrigerator in ventilated places and away from heat sources such as the stove

Save energy by ironing as many clothes as possible, the thick ones first and before you finish, unplug the iron and take advantage of its heat with thin fabric items

If you use the washing machine, put in it the amount indicated by each load

Do not connect several devices to the same socket

Check that your electrical installation does not have leaks

To optimize the use of air conditioning, check that doors and windows close properly, and clean the filters once a week.

As an extra tip, according to refrigeration experts, the ideal temperature in which an air conditioner should be to save electricity when it is on is 24 degrees Celsiusas this prevents the compressor from being overloaded.