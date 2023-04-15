Relatives of the three fatalities, who left the terrorist attack on April 15, 2013 at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, paid tribute to them during a ceremony. We recap what happened at that time.

The arrival of spring in the United States is celebrated on the third Monday of every April, while the oldest marathon in the world is held in Boston.

On April 15, 2013, the sporting event was cast in a shadow when two bombs went off near the finish line, killing three people and injuring at least 264 more.

The tragedy shocked the city and put the entire country on alert. The authorities mobilized to locate those responsible for this act.

For several days, the FBI reviewed security cameras and, with the support of the community, managed to identify those responsible: two brothers of Chechen origin, Tamerlan and Dzjokhar Tsarnaevz.

On April 19, 2013, the two suspects murdered a police officer and kidnapped a young man of Chinese origin, who was eventually able to escape and betray them. In the confrontation with the police one of those responsible died. The other fled, but was captured the next day. He was hiding in a boat.

This year, the Marathon will take place on Monday, April 17. It will have extensive security deployment in order to prevent a similar tragedy from happening.