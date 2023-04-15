The most critical days of the activities for the meeting of the International Motorcycle Week they were lived from last Thursday afternoon until today, when just over 15 thousand motorcyclists circulated through the city, concentrating on the tourist areas. The warning of the municipal authorities was to respect the road guidelines and wear a helmet.

However, this recommendation has hardly been addressed and the municipal authority had to recognize that it is very difficult to assign an element for each “biker”, so in some cases faults will occur. Especially since years ago excesses were allowed or no restrictions were placed on them.

And it is true, given the large number of motorcyclists, it has been common every year for some complications to arise on the roads or on the boardwalk and they take the road for a few moments to do stunts or drag races to test the engines of the steel horses.

Although it is true that in no city in the world can an agent be assigned to take care of each citizen, it is time for municipal authorities to evaluate the amount of their security elements. Preventive Public Safety and manage the way to grow this sector, since in Mazatlán there are around 700 Preventive Public Security agents for a population of more than 541 thousand Mazatlecos, so roughly, it would correspond to around 772 inhabitants for one police officer.

The United Nations Organization considers that as a minimum standard, there should be 1.8 agents for every thousand inhabitants, so on average about 700 new elements are needed.

