Helsinki | The father of four made a shocking discovery along the sledge route in Malmi: A knife had been frozen in the ground.

A father living in Upper Malmi found something that no parent or pet owner would expect to run into.

When Resident in Upper Malmi Jerry Hagelberg pulled his 4-year-old son on a sledge on Monday, he saw something remarkable.

And not very nice.

A frozen knife protruded from the ground, in the middle of the partially melted ice. After looking around for a while, Hagelberg found another knife. It was detached almost next door.

“I asked the boy if he knew what that was. The boy replied that with a knife, adding that they should not be touched and they were dangerous. ”

Hagelberg he had a glove in his hand, and he removed the standing knife. He took another knife with him and took them to the scrap metal bin in his own house.

“There have been snowstorms in the same place this winter, but it was already somewhat melting on Monday. The knife that was upright has probably been hidden under a snow wall, ”says Hagelberg.

Hagelberg travels the same route with his son twice a day.

“I’ve probably pulled the sledge ten or 15 cents away from the knife in the morning. Children and animals must be kept in mind. That could have been bad, ”he says.

Location is located on Viskurikuja. There are apartment buildings in the area, and there is a kindergarten near the site. Hagelberg and his family live about a hundred meters from the place.

“There are a lot of public roads and trails nearby that a lot of people keep walking along. About 200 meters in the other direction is a school, for example. ”

Hagelberg wrote about his discovery on Facebook To the Ore Group.

Hagelberg called the police. Police were told that a criminal report could not be made properly because the findings were isolated.

“It was just said that if more of these appear, the matter can be investigated, but if not, there is no active investigation into this type of case,” Hagelberg says.

Hagelberg has talked about it with other parents in the area. For example, scissors were found in the children’s sandbox of Traktor’s playground in Malmi last summer.

“There have been these, dog poisoners and others. Again, it is not possible to know whether these were intended for dogs or children. The loose knife was found in a bush that is in the terrace area, and at least sometimes some pieces of bread have been spread next to it, ”says Hagelberg.