Wednesday, 26 January 2022



The judicial police have delivered to the judge of the National High Court Manuel García-Castellón the report that certifies that the content of the telephone card of the former Podemos adviser Dina Bousselham is inaccessible, which makes it impossible to retrieve the information or determine who was the last person who agreed to it.

Legal sources have confirmed to Europa Press the content of the report sent to the Central Court of Instruction Number 6 and which shows that the mini SD was destroyed. Now, the magistrate must decide on the future of the investigation and, specifically, of the former Vice President of the Government Pablo Iglesias.