Since the disappointment felt by fans of Helldivers 2 With the title, the studio announced a 60-day improvement plan where it will update aspects of the video game “that we just didn’t get right and other more fundamental inconsistencies in our approach to game balance and direction”.

The first batch of changes and improvements will arrive in a patch on September 17, 2024, and will refine the player experience starting with:

Changed balance on armor penetration

Anti-tank weapons

Extra enemy protection

Modified health values

Modified enemy robots

New weapons (Autocannon, Heavy Machine Gun and Anti-Material Rifle)

Flamethrower improvements coming soon

“It’s been a couple of weeks since we committed to our 60-day plan and our team has been hard at work refining the gameplay experience, addressing your concerns by conducting in-depth reviews, and fine-tuning various systems from weapon balance and enemy behavior to overall gameplay mechanics. We are fully committed to ensuring that Helldivers 2 lives up to the high standards we all expect. We see the Steam reviews and we hear you loud and clear.” wrote Arrowhead, the developer studio of Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Platforms and Price

Helldivers 2 It is only available on PlayStation 5 and 4, as it is exclusive to this console; and on PC, where we can play it only through Steam.

The action-shooter game can be purchased for $700 MXN on Steam, while on Playstation 5 and 4 it is available for $800 MXN; both in their standard editions.

Tell us, do you think these changes can save the bad reputation it has? Helldivers 2