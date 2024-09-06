The Colombian delegation managed at the end of the day this Friday of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games reach the 22nd medal in the games after the bronze of Xiomara Saladarriga in the T38 discus throw.

Saldarriaga took third place with a throw of 38.36 metres, while the gold went to South Africa’s Simone Kruger, with 38.70 m, and the silver went to China’s Yingli Li, who threw the discus 38.64 m.

Good loot

The 20-year-old Colombian had the opportunity to make the six permitted throws and won the bronze medal, which is the 11th for the delegation at the Games.

Likewise, with this third place, the athlete born in Villavicencio, Meta, gave the country’s paraathletics its eighth bronze medal, in a count in which there are already four more golds and one silver.

And overall, Colombia already has five golds, six silvers and 11 bronzes on the general medal board.