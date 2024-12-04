American microchips They are no longer safe. At least that’s what four of the most important semiconductor manufacturers associations in China say, representing more than 6,400 companies of the country. They warn technology companies against importing American chips, advising them to purchase them locally.

However, they are not provided clear reasons about the insecurity of these components. This statement, shocking in principle, is a new installment of the trade war between both powers, and represents China’s response to the US brake on chip imports.

The trade tensions between both countries have only increased in recent months, even more so considering that Biden will leave the presidency of the United States at the end of January, and his successor, Donald Trump, has already made it clear that he thinks tax hard imported Chinese products, fanning the fire of the bloody trade war that took place during his first term.

This warning from Chinese manufacturers could affect several large caliber companies within the US chip industry. Nvidia, AMD or Intelwhich is immersed in a management change process after the resignation of Pat Gelsingerits CEO, could be tremendously affected. Despite the control exercised by the Chinese authorities on imports, these companies managed to continue selling in the Chinese market, but it is still early to estimate the impact of a declaration of intentions of this magnitude by the Chinese industry.









For its part, the Semiconductor Industry Associationyeswhich represents chip manufacturing companies in the United States, has stated that “China’s coordinated decisions to try to limit the procurement of American chips are uselessand any claims about the lack of security of our chips are eminently uncertain«. In turn, they have urged governments to prevent the situation from escalating further, stating that »export controls must be reduceddirected solely at specific national security objectives.”