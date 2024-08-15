The update was released a few days ago Escalation of Freedom for Helldivers 2. The one that promised be an expansion that would please all players In the end it had a very negative reception. All because several weapons became much less powerful.

Faced with this situation, the director of Helldivers 2Mikael Eriksson shared a message with fans via Reddit. Here he indicated that they are aware of the players’ dissatisfaction and apologized for the errors in the update. That’s why they promise to release new updates to fix the game over the next 60 years.

Upon arrival, these will make balance changes, improve the way the Firestarter works, prevent excessive ragdolling, and make combat more engaging by modifying how primary weapons work. He also assured that they will give priority to fixing bugs, as well as improving the game’s performance.

Source: Sony.

But if that were not enough, he says that they work in a beta environment to Helldivers 2 where players will be able to test update changes before they are implemented. In addition, the explanations will be more extensive so that users know the reasoning behind some changes.What do you think about this?

What is Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 It is a multiplayer title where we take control of one of the soldiers that gives the game its name. We can embark on different missions with up to three companions. The objectives are very varied and range from recovering objects to eliminating a certain number of enemies.

At the time, it was very well received and became very popular among gamers. However, it has not been without controversy. For example, we have this one about the nerf of their weapons and a few months ago the one about requiring a PlayStation Network account to be able to play. Have you played it yet?

