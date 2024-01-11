Friday, January 12, 2024
Mental Health | Saima was an ordinary Finnish woman who had holes drilled into her brain – My Great Aunt had a lobotomy and she was never the same again

January 11, 2024
In the 20th century, the Nordic countries performed the most lobotomies in the world relative to the population – and often without the patient's consent. When journalist Kaisu John fell ill with severe depression, the fate of his great-aunt who experienced a lobotomy began to weigh on his mind. What really happened to Saima?

MI guess it was dark outside. It was also very dark inside my mind. Christmas was approaching and I was severely depressed and suicidal.

I was sitting with my friend in the emergency room. Although the anxiety was about to stun me in that place, my friend's gentle voice calmed me. After several hours of fighting fatigue, I finally made it to the ward of the psychiatric hospital.

