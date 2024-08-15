The franchise of The Lord of the Rings It is one of the most important worldwide, in fact it has had a kind of rebirth when the series of The Rings of Power, The second season will premiere in the next few days. This has led fans to make some interesting tributes, many of them based on the use of new technologies to make iconic recreations, which automatically transport us to another era of cinema.

A very interesting video has been shared on social media, in which you can see the books of Tolkien adapted to a version of the 80s that could have been given with the technology of those days. This material was made by means of artificial intelligence, and certainly convinced the fans.

You can see it here:

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring as it was filmed in 1982, seen by AI. [🎞️ demonflyingfox]pic.twitter.com/IY8DZKcwtn — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 14, 2024

Here is the synopsis of the franchise:

The Lord of the Rings is an epic series of fantasy novels written by British author J.R.R. Tolkien. The story takes place in a fictional world called Middle-earth and follows the adventures of several characters, including hobbits, elves, dwarves, and humans, as they fight the forces of evil, especially the Dark Lord Sauron, who seeks to recover a powerful ring that would give him control over all of Middle-earth. The main plot revolves around a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins, who is given the mission of destroying the One Ring, a task that leads him on a dangerous journey with a group of companions, known as the Fellowship of the Ring. The saga includes themes such as the struggle between good and evil, the corruption of power and the importance of friendship and loyalty. In addition to the novels, the saga has been adapted into successful films directed by Peter Jackson, which were released between 2001 and 2003, receiving numerous awards and great worldwide recognition. It has also deeply influenced fantasy literature, cinema and popular culture in general.

Remember that the films are available via streaming.

Author’s note: It actually looks pretty cool, but I’m still sticking with the early 2000s version, as the effects still look great today. The 80s fantasy movies, on the other hand, just didn’t cut it.