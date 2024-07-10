After the first significant study on the public gaming sector in Italy, last year, the DDepartment of Clinical Sciences and Translational Medicine of the University Tor Vergata presented the data of ‘ this morning in RomePhysical gambling exclusion strategy‘, a preventive measure aimed at protecting players at risk of developing problems related to pathological gambling. This is a further step forward compared to the previous work which had already outlined the need for a Single Register of Exclusions (Rue) for all forms of gambling, not limited to online.

“The research group ‘Rights and health of the gambler-consumer’ of the University of Rome Tor Vergata, created with the aim of studying strategies for the protection of the most vulnerable subjects, of the gambler-consumer and preventing the phenomena of gambling disorder (Dga) – states Giulia Donadelof the Department of Clinical Sciences and Translational Medicine – concludes the second year of study. The Group presents integration proposals according to the Law of 09/08/2023 n. 111, which provides for the strengthening of self-exclusion mechanisms from gambling. To this end, a path of integration between legislation, information and technology is presented that provides for the involvement of the consumer-player through a process of gradual strengthening towards awareness, with self-exclusion from physical gambling, and at the same time a safe and aware gaming environment. The objective – he continues – is the creation of an ‘inclusive self-exclusion’ portal as a tool with which to convey prevention policies, in which ‘public collaboration’ is necessary in the correct management related to self-exclusion through the use of digital tools, with technologies that can make use of the use of artificial intelligence for the integration and analysis of data aimed at preventing the phenomena of gambling disorders and underage gambling”.

The research delves into the operational and technological methods to effectively implement this strategy, highlighting the expected benefits and potential impacts. The physical gaming network in Italy – as stated in a note – has been analyzed in detail to understand the dynamics of access to the game and the specific regulatory needs. The analysis of the ‘customer journey’ has allowed us to identify the main points of contact between the player and the gaming environment, crucial for the implementation of self-exclusion measures. “The research – adds Laura D’Angelimember of the Player-Consumer Rights and Health Research Group – focuses on the consumer-player and his/her empowerment, promoting the strengthening of tools and information initiatives to support a conscious gaming path. The in-depth analysis of the ‘customer journey’ has allowed us to identify the main moments of interaction between the player and the gaming environment, helping to develop a holistic vision of self-exclusion”.

A central aspect of the research is the importance of the voluntary choice of self-exclusion by the player, not only to protect vulnerable players, but also to enable the use of their personal data for monitoring and sending alerts. Mobile technologies such as smartphones and tablets or web access can play a key role in allowing continuous and discreet monitoring, with the aim of ensuring safer and more informed gaming. These systems can manage personal data securely, establishing the self-exclusion status of players in real time.

“The extension of the self-exclusion system to physical gambling – he underlines Christian IurilliHead of Legal Area of ​​the Research Group for the Rights and Health of the Player-Consumer – must be considered a fundamental step to implement an adequate strategy aimed at preventing and intercepting in time any problems of pathological or problematic gambling. With this research, not only does the University of Tor Vergata want to offer the legislator and the regulator concrete tools for a review of the current self-exclusion system, currently limited to online gaming, but it also proposes itself as a National Observatory on self-exclusion to monitor, in the continuum, the phenomenon and therefore offer valid cognitive, interpretative and applicative tools to the State, players and concessionaires”. In this regard, “the creation of an effective self-exclusion framework, respectful of individual rights and socially sustainable – observes Robert Basiliof the Department of Engineering of the company – provides a significant technological base capable of guaranteeing the right balance between automation, usability and ethics. Existing telecommunications networks can be exploited by various intelligent services for the management of the data flow necessary to support the self-excluded, respecting their privacy and guaranteeing accuracy. The project has studied applicable and sustainable solutions, exploiting existing infrastructures and recent innovations guaranteed by artificial intelligence”.

In summary, the study proposes a normative-regulatory framework that defines the main functional aspects of the exclusion strategy, underlining the importance of communication and information to the consumer.

“The introduction of self-exclusion measures in physical gaming – he underlines Elizabeth Poso, Director of the Adì Office of Adm – would represent an important opportunity in terms of preventing and reducing compulsive and pathological gambling. The Agency is extremely interested in examining its feasibility and impacts. Among the interesting solutions resulting from the study presented today, it emerges that the use of technology, combined with the rigorous protection of personal data, could allow the introduction of self-exclusion in physical gambling, reconciling the need to protect the health of problem gamblers with the possibility, allowed to the majority of players, to practice gambling as a form of physiological and conscious entertainment. Finally, a more effective communication strategy would certainly be important for the purpose of greater knowledge of the existence of this useful tool, which has been present in remote gambling for years, and would strengthen its diffusion and effectiveness”.

As you remember Mario LollobrigidaDirector of Games at Adm, “among the principles of Article 15 of Law 111 of 2023, there is the strengthening of self-exclusion mechanisms from gambling, also on the basis of a national register in which subjects who ask to be excluded from participation in any form in games with cash prizes can register. Self-exclusion must play an important role in the prevention of gambling disorders, taking on a fundamental role in the promotion of conscious gambling. Already now, for online gambling it constitutes an important safety protection for players. For concessionaires – concludes Lollobrigida – strong rules on self-exclusion also for physical gambling could become a legal obligation, constituting even before a precise ethical choice. The Agency appreciates the proposals resulting from the research, underlining the importance of informing users and the need for simple tools that can be reconciled with the need to guarantee the players’ privacy”.