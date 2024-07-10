Gamestop has announced an important newswhich will make many people happy: will also sell manga. As you may have understood, the renowned chain of stores, specialized in video games and nerd culture in generalwill begin selling the best comic works from Japan, especially those most loved by today’s readers.
Let’s talk for example about The attack of the GiantsChainsaw Man, Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers, Demon Slayer and many more. Below is a complete list of the first manga that will be available for purchase at selected stores, divided by publisher.
- Panini Comics
- ChainsawMan
- Attack on Titan
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- One Punch Man
- Neon Genesis Evangelion Collector’s Edition
- Blue Lock
- death Note
- J-Pop Manga
- Tokyo Revengers
- Hanako-kun: The 7 Mysteries of Kamome Academy
- Tokyo Ghoul
- DanDaDan
- The Promised Neverland
- Star Comics
- one piece
- Demon Slayer
- Kaiju No.8
- Dragon Ball Super
- My Hero Academia
The first shops involved
As mentioned, not all stores will start selling manga right away. There will initially be thirty stores that will display the new products on their shelves. Here is the complete list for your use and consumption.
- CC Aprilia 2 – SS Pontina Km 148, Via Riserva Nuova, 04011 Aprilia
- CC The Center – Via Giuseppe Eugenio Luraghi, 11, 20045 Arese MI
- CC Milanofiori – Carrefour Shopping Center, Viale Milanofiori, 20090 Assago MI
- Twenty Complex – Via G. Galilei Twenty, 39100 Bolzano BZ
- CC Shopville – Via Marilyn Monroe, 2, 40033 Casalecchio di Reno BO
- CC I Borghi – Via Fosso Vecchio, 459, 56021 Cascina PI
- CC Campania – Locality Aurno, 87, 81025 Marcianise CE
- CC Cremona Po – Via Castelleone, 26100 Cremona CR
- CC The Castle – Via Giusti, 4, 44124 Ferrara FE
- CC Grand Apulia – SP76, km 2, 71122 Foggia FG
- CC Fiumara – Via Operai, Snc, 16149 Genoa GE
- CC Grande Sud – Via Santa Maria a Cubito, 80014 Giugliano in Campania NA
- CC Marema – Via Ecuador, 58100 Grosseto GR
- CC The Lion – Via Mantova, 36, 25017 Lonato BS
- CC Sicily – SP54, 95045 Misterbianco CT
- CC Olbia Mare – State Road 125, Locality Sa Marinedda Olbia OT
- CC Forum Palermo – Via Filippo Pecoraino, 90124 Palermo PA
- Via Maqueda, 377, 90133 Palermo PA
- CC Maxi Mall – Via Antonio Pacinotti, 84098 Pontecagnano Faiano SA
- CC I Petali – Piazzale Atleti Azzurri D’Italia, 5, 42122 Reggio nell’Emilia RE
- CC Da Vinci – Via Geminiano Montanari, 00054 Fiumicino RM
- CC Elnos Shopping – Via Luigi Einaudi, 5, 25030 Roncadelle BS
- CC The Portals – Viale Cristoforo Colombo, 6, 95037 San Giovanni la Punta CT
- Italy Course, 191, 52027 San Giovanni Valdarno AR
- CC Corte Del Sole Sardinia Outlet Village, SS 131 Carlo Felice, 09028 Sestu CA
- CC Portasiena Gallery – Piazzale Carlo Rosselli, 22, 53100 Siena SI
- CC The Lingotto – Via Nizza, 262, 10126 Turin TO
- Adigeo CC – Viale delle Nazioni, 1, 37135 Verona VR
- CC Palladio – Str. Padana towards Padua, 60, 36100 Vicenza VI
GameStop Pro Club subscribers will have an exclusive 5% discount on each volume. For those who don’t know, it’s a Gamestop service that gives access to special discounts and various benefits, in addition to early access to the most exclusive consoles and collector’s items.
#Manga #coming #Gamestop #details #stores #sell
Leave a Reply