Gamestop has announced an important newswhich will make many people happy: will also sell manga. As you may have understood, the renowned chain of stores, specialized in video games and nerd culture in generalwill begin selling the best comic works from Japan, especially those most loved by today’s readers.

Let’s talk for example about The attack of the GiantsChainsaw Man, Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Tokyo Revengers, Demon Slayer and many more. Below is a complete list of the first manga that will be available for purchase at selected stores, divided by publisher.