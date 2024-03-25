Christoper Dring, journalist from gamesindustry.biz, reported some really worrying rumors for Xbox from GDC 2024, the event dedicated to video game developers that takes place every year in San Francisco. According to him at some point all first party games of Xbox will also be released on PS5given that Microsoft's console market is virtually flat, particularly in Europe.
The representatives of two companies told him this, one prominent, the second less relevant, who confirmed the data that is collected monthly from the various European territories, which speak of stagnant sales for Xbox.
The representative of the major company, which also launched a big game last year on Xbox, even went so far as to ask why anyone bothers to support the platform.
A critical situation
Stores have already started cutting physical Xbox games from shelves, as previously reported, but some publishers are starting to have doubts about it too. One told Dring: “We put a lot of effort into making the Xbox Series PC and PS5.”
Dring's speech can be heard at the 8:57 mark.
According to what Dring heard, therefore, sooner or later Microsoft will convert all its games to PS5, considering the problems it is experiencing such as hardware manufacturer. Furthermore, it could also loosen its focus on Game Pass, which seems to be alienating it from various publishers, who are moving away from the platform. It must be said that other analysts, such as Michael Pachter, instead consider Game Pass the center of Microsoft's action in the video game market in the coming years. In short, the situation is not very clear and what will happen is really all in flux, also considering that decisive cards such as the Activision Blizzard games have not yet been revealed.
