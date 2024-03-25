Christoper Dring, journalist from gamesindustry.biz, reported some really worrying rumors for Xbox from GDC 2024, the event dedicated to video game developers that takes place every year in San Francisco. According to him at some point all first party games of Xbox will also be released on PS5given that Microsoft's console market is virtually flat, particularly in Europe.

The representatives of two companies told him this, one prominent, the second less relevant, who confirmed the data that is collected monthly from the various European territories, which speak of stagnant sales for Xbox.

The representative of the major company, which also launched a big game last year on Xbox, even went so far as to ask why anyone bothers to support the platform.