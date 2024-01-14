Ice hockey | Relieving information about 14-year-old Emmi Lopose – came out with a start

Finland lost to Canada no less than 1–8 in the girls' under-18 WC bronze medal match. A member of the team's youngest guard made the harsh evening weather worrisome Emmi Loponen an injury that looked bad.

Only 14-year-old Loponen was left lying motionless on the ground after a side tackle. He was treated for several minutes before being taken off the ice on a stretcher.

Ice Hockey Federation said in the announcement that Loponen survived the situation with a start. He was examined at the hospital. No cause for concern was found there.

“Emmi has already returned to the hall, and she is currently in the booth with the rest of the team packing her things and leaving for the hotel”, the doctor of the Finnish team Kerttu Toivo told.

From the end tackled Canada Charlotte Pieckenhagen. He came at high speed from behind Lopo. The Finnish player hit the wing head first with force and was left lying on the surface of the ice.

In the situation, it seemed that Pieckenhagen didn't have time to react to Loponen turning his back on him.

The referees checked the situation on video. In the end, Pieckenhagen received a two-minute penalty for a wing tackle. After this, the match continued.