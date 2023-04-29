His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise preparations for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), affirmed that the UAE deals with its hosting of the conference with responsibility and full awareness of the importance of the issues raised. It is keen to follow a comprehensive approach that includes everyone during the planning and organization of the conference to ensure a successful, useful and integrated experience for the participating delegations, stakeholders and visitors.

This came during the ninth meeting of the committee, which witnessed a discussion of the general vision of the conference and its strategic priorities, and the most important thing that has been accomplished so far within the efforts made to prepare for hosting.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “As the host country for COP28, the UAE plays an important role in strengthening global consensus and consensus, and coordinating an urgent and comprehensive response in this crucial decade for climate action. The conference will be an important forum for heads of state, business leaders, and the civil and scientific communities. Youth and all segments of society will witness the discussion of the progress made in global climate action, and the necessary measures to move from the stage of pledges to practical achievements by 2030 in line with the requirements of the Paris Agreement.

During the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, President-designate of COP28 and Vice-Chair of the Committee, presented the most important insights and key findings of the global listening and outreach tour of the COP28 Presidency, which has so far included visits to India, China, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States United States of America.

The main high-level events in which His Excellency participated in the latest phase of the tour included the ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven major industrialized countries on climate, energy and the environment in Sapporo, Japan, and the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said, “In line with the vision and directives of the leadership, the UAE is applying a comprehensive approach in dealing with climate change as an environmental challenge and an economic opportunity that can be taken advantage of in a way that contributes to achieving prosperity and ensuring energy security in conjunction with reducing emissions. The conference team began working with all We will cooperate with all parties and segments of society to prepare and implement an effective agenda that contributes to achieving radical progress, simultaneously supports economic growth and climate action, and ensures that no one is left behind. “.

He added, “The conference presidency will continue the global listening and communication tour, through which it sends an open invitation to the world to enhance cooperation, mobilize and unify efforts to accelerate progress across the basic pillars of climate action. We need to achieve a logical, gradual, fair and practical transition in the energy sector, and we support the development of international financing institutions and development banks.” We are committed to preparing a comprehensive agenda for COP28 that gives everyone the opportunity to express their views and priorities and contribute to the negotiation process.”

For her part, Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Youth Climate Leader at COP28, reviewed the positive feedback received by the International Youth Climate Delegates Program launched by COP28 last month during the “Road to COP28” event that was held in Expo City. Dubai led by youth, and included various segments of society, as it gathered more than 3,000 participants from all segments of Emirati society to raise awareness of the climate and mobilize all efforts in the Year of Sustainability.

The members of the Committee were also briefed on the vision of the COP28 Conference of the Parties. The meeting included an overview of protocol and logistics services presented by His Excellency Mohammed Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narration, and a briefing on security and operational affairs by His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai. And an explanation of the transportation plan for the COP28 headquarters was presented by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. The committee also received other briefings from His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Her Excellency Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.