Ana and Daniel are a couple of Spanish guys. So far nothing strange. Too bad they are brother and sister, even if they didn’t grow up together. Ana’s father had abandoned her and her mother when she was little, to start a new life with another woman. “My mother told me that my father had abandoned us to start another family and that he had had another son“, Ana’s words in El Espanol.

So the woman knew that she had a brother, but she had never met him. When she decided to track him down by contacting him on Facebook, she could not have known that love would blossom from their meeting. “We love each other and that’s what must prevail.”

The two brothers have been together for 9 years now and gave birth to 2 children. Ana decided to tell in detail how their meeting happened: “I had always been curious to know him and I often imagined meeting him by chance on the street or somewhere”. So she decided to write to him and the two finally met. “We were having a drink and when we went out on the terrace she kissed me. I was shocked – she told her. We parted right away and laughed. After a while she took my hand and separated me from the others, I thought she wanted to talk. But he kissed me again and I didn’t leave there.”

Despite feelings of guilt and numerous attempts to distance themselves, brother and sister finally chose to stay together as a ‘normal’ couple: “We were hurting ourselves and no one else”, so they decided to accept their situation, to then come out by making their relationship public.

Many wonder about the health of their children, and Ana herself reassures: “We have done genetic tests. It turns out that neither he nor I share any recessive disease, which is the problem of having children among relatives – she said she-she. If the pregnancy didn’t go well, we had other options ready.” During the interview, the journalist asked Ana why she chose to share many photos of her children on her Instagram profile: “I put the images on my accounts because many are convinced that our children definitely have some syndrome, but the reality is that they are perfectly healthy and beautiful.”

Now the two intend to get married, but the Spanish civil code does not allow marriage between direct relatives, nor does it allow for children, even if it does not consider incest a crime. This also made it impossible for Daniel to legally register as the father of his children. The brother-lovers then thought of a plan B: “In Sweden, for example, they would get us married. We spoke to a lawyer and they tell us it wouldn’t be that difficult, but it takes a lot of time and money.”

#Tracks #stepbrother #meet #fall #love #children