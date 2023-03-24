Irene, a trans woman, received a prison sentence and another series of restrictive measures. The Justice confirmed that he abused his half-sister Concepción -a minor- when he was a man and his name was Juan.

(Also read: Luan Leiva: the ‘trans’ child who already changed his identity document at the age of 4).

Concepción, 16 years old, lived with her mother in Spain. According to court documents, In 2019, Juan arrived at the family’s house and assured the lady that it was his son. She had no qualms about what she received at home.

He took him “in his house as his own son, and therefore as Concepción’s brother, who also came to consider him as a brother.”

Juan, 37 years old at the time, left the house weeks later. For different reasons, Concepción later entered an adolescent protection center. However, one night she ran away and spent several nights on the street.

Justice analyzed his case after entering jail. See also Mariah Carey's house robbed while on vacation in Capri and the Hamptons

(Keep reading: 5 signs of psychological abuse (and how to help someone who is suffering from it)).

Based on information from the authorities, The young woman met Juan, who sexually abused her and kept her hidden in his house. Concepción fled to another area and, finally, was detained by the Police to return to the care center.

However, the minor maintained communication with the man. Only until officials from the protection center checked her cell phone did they realize they were in contact.

Judgment against the aggressor

The Justice of Spain sentenced the man to ten years in prison by assuring that during the time that the minor was on the run he abused her. Two facts were added to that initial measure.

First, Juan would have changed his sex supposedly to enter a women’s prison under the new identity of Ireneaccording to the local media abc. Second, the sentence was reduced because the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia found “inconsistencies” in the victim’s testimony.

(In addition: Young woman denounces that she was sexually abused by an application driver).

Juan changed his sex and is now Irene.

Due to the “contradictions”, the Court could not confirm that the sexual contacts “exceeded external touching”, as reported by local newspapers. Hence, in this March 2023, the sentence was reduced to five years in prison for the crime of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years of age.He also imposed compensation to pay the young woman 7,000 euros (more than 35 million pesos) and the prohibition to approach her.

You can also read:

– The millionaire who asks for a man whose penis was cut off during surgery: what happened?

– Video: baby suffers serious fractures when trapped in the tire of a motorcycle.

– Two teenagers are accused of murdering a 16-year-old transgender girl.

– Video: young man assures that his dead puppy appeared to say goodbye to him.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL