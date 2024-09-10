As is often the case with multiplayer games, reviews were not posted in time for day one and they are arriving one by one, but the feeling is that the title developed by Unbroken Studios is not as brilliant as some had hoped.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Receives Mixed Ratings from the international press: some newspapers have been particularly good towards the new tie-in produced by Warner Bros., others instead have been harsh. What is the truth?

Included in the PlayStation Plus catalog

Being included in the PlayStation Plus games for September, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions certainly had a lot to look forward to. a substantial boost to the debutgiven the large user base of Sony’s subscription service.

Who knows, maybe this decision was taken by Warner Bros. precisely in light of the awareness of not having in your hands a product destined to sell tens of millions of copiesas happened instead with the much more ambitious Hogwarts Legacy.

The fact is that those who were able to download the game without additional costs compared to the PlayStation Plus subscription will hardly be able to complain. It must also be considered that, as a good live service, the experience will be enriched and improved as time goes by.

Our review of Harry Potter: The Quidditch Champions is coming soon.