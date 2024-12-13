The uncertainty about what will happen with Muface will also be reflected in the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, which brings together the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities, which will take place next Monday. Several Health Ministers from different autonomies governed by the PP have sent letters this Friday to Mónica García requesting that she be able to debate the matter at the meeting, but the minister has rejected the request “because it is the subject of other cooperation bodies or other ministries.” .

The popular councilors asked the minister to include on the agenda, within the agreements section, one in which they voted to urge the Government “to put out to tender with maximum urgency and from the real consensus with the representatives of the civil servants a new agreement to ensuring access to health care for mutual members (…) that has the financial support necessary to guarantee maximum quality care adapted to all the needs of the mutual members themselves, as well as to consolidate and develop the administrative mutualism in the future from the sustainability and solvency of the model.

There have been several counselors who have sent the letter to Minister Mónica García, such as the counselor of the Community of Madrid, Fátima Matute, that of Castilla y León, Alejandro Vázquez or that of the Valencian Community, Marciano Gómez.

The Ministry of Health has responded to the letter assuring that the request has been reviewed but that the interterritorial “cannot address issues that are the subject of other cooperation bodies or other Ministries.” The department headed by García has reminded the councilors that the agenda for the meeting includes an information point on the implications of the incorporation of mutualists into public health.









2.12% more patients

This is the report that Health made public three weeks ago in which it stated that incorporating current mutualists into the health system is, in the current context, “both viable and reasonable” and that it would mean that public health would increase by 2.12 % in the number of people who go to the public.