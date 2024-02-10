Tuesday, February 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The Head of State: I congratulate my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the brothers in Qatar for winning the Asian Football Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2024
in World
0
The Head of State: I congratulate my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the brothers in Qatar for winning the Asian Football Cup

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, via the “X” platform: I congratulate my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the brothers in Qatar for the national team’s victory in the Asian Football Cup, and I praise the distinguished performance of the two teams, the Qatari and the Jordanian, and the high sportsmanship. That prevailed between them during the match. I also congratulate the sister State of Qatar for the successful organization of the tournament.


Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

Share


Twitter


#State #congratulate #brother #Sheikh #Tamim #bin #Hamad #brothers #Qatar #winning #Asian #Football #Cup

See also  Álvaro Prieto's body found between some train cars in Seville
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts