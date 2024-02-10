The Head of State: I congratulate my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the brothers in Qatar for winning the Asian Football Cup

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, via the “X” platform: I congratulate my brother Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad and the brothers in Qatar for the national team’s victory in the Asian Football Cup, and I praise the distinguished performance of the two teams, the Qatari and the Jordanian, and the high sportsmanship. That prevailed between them during the match. I also congratulate the sister State of Qatar for the successful organization of the tournament.
