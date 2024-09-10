Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2024 – 9:10

The new Minister of Human Rights, Macaé Evaristo, said she will ensure that allegations of harassment involving her predecessor in office, lawyer Silvio Almeida, will be investigated. She said the rights of victims must be respected.

“We need to guarantee the rights of whistleblowers,” she said. “We also need to guarantee a broad and full right to defense. And one thing that is very important: that we guarantee privacy and confidentiality regarding the facts, especially for the people who were harmed,” said the new minister.

She stated that the case is already under the responsibility of investigative bodies. After the complaint against Almeida was made public, the Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic and the Federal Police opened investigations. “Regarding the complaints, it is very important that the responsible bodies carry out the necessary investigations,” said Macaé.

She mentioned that among her priorities in office will be combating sexual violence against children and providing care to the homeless population and the elderly.

The choice of Macaé Evaristo was announced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva himself this Monday, the 9th. Lula posted a photo on his social media with the new minister. In the text, he wished the new member of the government good luck in her work.