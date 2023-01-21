Hanne Buis will step down as operational director of Schiphol on 1 February. That is what the airport’s supervisory board has announced Saturday. Schiphol’s board has decided to terminate Buis’s contract because of a “difference of opinion regarding operational management”.

“Despite the joint efforts, it has not been possible to bridge the difference,” the council writes. Buis says in a response that she “regrets” that “we are parting ways on the basis of this difference”. Neither side gave details about the nature of the difference.

The Financial Times writes Saturday that her departure may be related to a conflict with crisis manager Ruud Sondag. He was hired at the beginning of November to solve staff shortages and increase the speed of security checks. Their leadership styles would clash, the newspaper said.

Buis worked for Schiphol for eighteen years. During that period she was responsible for several headache files. One of these was the construction of Schiphol’s new A pier, which is taking longer than hoped and is more expensive. She was also director of Lelystad Airport for three years. During that period, the opening of the airport was postponed four times. In the summer of 2020, she became operational director of Schiphol and in 2022 she became a member of the airport’s board of directors.