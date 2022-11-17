His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, met, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, at the Emirates Towers in Dubai, the outstanding students from the first secondary Public schools from the public and private sectors in Dubai for the academic year 2021/2022, in the framework of His Highness’s keenness to motivate them to continue excellence and work to develop their capabilities, to meet the needs of Dubai’s strategic sectors and their future priorities and raise Emiratisation rates by preparing leading Emirati cadres in various fields.

His Highness stressed during the meeting that Dubai and the UAE pay great attention to the education sector as one of the main pillars of the development of societies, pointing out that supporting outstanding students in various fields comes within the framework of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, by investing in people and enhancing their capabilities through continuous learning, enhancing the role of technology in serving the educational process, and ensuring the best educational practices to build a generation that possesses and masters the skills of the age, pointing out that Dubai’s development model and its global achievements are the fruits of leadership that created a supportive environment for the outstanding and creative.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, said: “Emirati cadres are the pillar of all real development and the guarantee of its success, and we in Dubai are committed to improving their capabilities and enhancing their participation in them.. I invite outstanding students and all graduates to complete their studies in scientific disciplines that add qualitative value to the needs of the labor market… We see the future in you.” We are always keen to provide all the capabilities to support your career and invest in your capabilities, so that you can write new chapters in the record of Dubai’s excellence and leadership through your excellence.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

Scholarships

The meeting of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, with the outstanding students from the first high school students in public and private schools in Dubai comes after activating the system of honoring and caring for the first students in the emirate, which was announced earlier by His Highness, and concerned with empowering youth, talents and scientific competencies from around the world, and strengthening efforts Upgrading Emirati cadres and their capabilities, especially in strategic sectors.

The system includes discretionary and motivational benefits that provide elite students with opportunities for academic scholarships and financial rewards, as Emirati students have the possibility to join scholarships inside and outside the country within the most prestigious international universities, with employment priority for students who have achieved the first five ranks in each curriculum, and resident students also receive financial facilities. With the branches of international universities in the free zones, and the priority is to issue the golden residency for them and their families.

methodology for standardization of results

In order to ensure fair competition in calculating excellence within the various curricula, a smart electronic system has been applied to calculate and count the results of high school in the emirate, and assign them to a scientific methodology that unifies the results of the various curricula, and identifies the first in the Emirate of Dubai, in coordination between the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai and government schools. And private, where this system was developed according to the best international practices.

The results showed that 50 male and female high school graduates for the academic year 2021-2022, including 25 Emirati students and 25 resident students, were counted from the various targeted educational curricula, as the results of public and private school graduates in the ministerial curriculum began, and then the results of outstanding students in the curriculum. The American – advanced level, and the International Baccalaureate curriculum, the latest of which was the results of graduates of the British curriculum, which were issued in late August 2022. The batch includes graduates of the twelfth grade track for those who have obtained the Ministry of Education’s accreditation for graduation, and graduates of the thirteenth grade