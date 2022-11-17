Charging at the Tesla Supercharger network is now also available in Italy for those who do not own a car from the brand led by Elon Musk. The American car manufacturer has in fact extended the pilot project launched in November 2021 to our country as well, with the aim of accelerating the global transition towards sustainable mobility. From 16 November a series of selected stations in Italy are open to owners of non-Tesla electric cars. In particular it is about 20 infrastructure and 174 individual Superchargers effectively making the Supercharger network one of the largest high-power networks accessible to all EV owners in Italy and Europe.

To access the network will be required download the Tesla app and register. The Pilot Project also introduces a paid subscription model. Non-Tesla customers can choose to pay a monthly subscription fee in the app to access lower kWh prices, like Tesla owners. Non-subscribers will have access but at a higher price per kWh. Rates vary by site, and top-up prices can be viewed in the Tesla app. For those who have subscribed to the 12.99 euro per month subscription, the cost for a refill it will be 0.67 euro per kWh in the so-called on-peak bands, i.e. from 4 to 8 pm, while in the off-peak bands it will drop to 0.60 euro per kWh. No restrictions on the use of charging bays for non-Tesla customers have been disclosed at this time. For those who have chosen the plug&pay method, the cost per recharge varies from 0.74 to 0.83 euros per kWh.

“It has always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to non-Tesla electric vehicles and, in doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric – explained the American automaker – More customers using the Supercharger network allows for faster expansion. Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so that we can eventually welcome both Tesla and non-Tesla drivers into every Supercharger around the world. Tesla drivers can continue to use these stations as they always have, and we will closely monitor each site for congestion, and listen to customers about their experiences.”