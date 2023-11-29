You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Israeli hostages on the way to Egypt.
The Islamist group noted in a statement that the women are already with the International Red Cross.
Hamas announced that it has today released two Russian citizens held captive in Gaza as a gesture of goodwill with Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Israel awaits the handover of ten other Israeli hostages as part of the agreement to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners in force since on Friday.
“In response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hamas freed two Russians and handed them over to the International Committee of the Red Cross this afternoon,” the Islamist group said in a statement.
As detailed, this afternoon “they will be sent to representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry.” In turn, the Israeli press claims that both released have dual Russian-Israeli citizenship and are women.
(Developing).
EFE
