The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation referred 113 private companies to the Public Prosecution for violating Emiratisation decisions, including 98 companies that appointed fictitious citizens, and 15 other companies proven to be involved in circumventing the achievement of Emiratisation targets, bringing the total number of companies violating Emiratisation decisions from the second half of 2022 until today to 894 companies that were appointed. 1267 citizens fictitiously.

The Ministry said in a statement issued today that it will not be lenient in dealing firmly with violators, explaining that “companies involved in sham localization and deceiving the achievement of localization targets have been monitored as a result of continuous follow-up through the Ministry’s digital and field supervisory system, which aims to verify the extent of private sector establishments’ compliance with localization decisions.” .

She added: “In parallel with referring the violating companies to the Public Prosecution, penal measures were taken against the companies that appointed citizens fictitiously.

These measures include imposing fines worth 20,000 dirhams for each case of fictitious localization, and reducing their classification to the lowest category within the classification system for private sector establishments registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which leads to several consequences for these companies, the most important of which is paying the highest value of service fees. The Ministry compared to the fees paid by companies listed in the first and second categories, in addition to its demand to achieve the real Emiratisation rate and apply the financial contributions related to Emiratisation targets.”

Citizens who were proven to be involved in “sham nationalization” were also suspended from the benefits of the “Nafis” program, and the financial benefits they obtained were refunded in coordination with the Emirates Competitiveness Council, in implementation of the relevant Cabinet decisions.

Nationalization is considered fictitious if it is proven that a citizen is registered in the company’s registry in a formal job and without a real job, just to achieve the formally required goals, or to re-employ citizens to work in the same company with the aim and intent of manipulating data and obtaining the benefits associated with that.

The Ministry also took legal and administrative measures against companies proven to have evaded Emiratisation targets.

These measures included imposing an administrative fine on each company worth 100,000 dirhams, applying financial contributions to these companies for not achieving the annual growth rate of Emiratisation targets, and demanding that they achieve the true Emiratization rate, in addition to referring them to the Public Prosecution.

These companies had reduced the number of their employees in an attempt to evade meeting the Saudization targets, which include companies that employ 50 or more employees, as they are required to achieve 2% annual growth in the Saudization of their skilled jobs.

In its statement, the Ministry praised the commitment of more than 95% of companies to Saudization decisions and policies, “which confirms the private sector’s keenness to fulfill what is required of it and carry out its responsibilities within the strategic partnership between the government and private sectors in the Saudization file, which is monitored and supported by the wise leadership, and is considered a top priority.”

The Ministry emphasized that it would deal firmly with any transgressions and violations of Emiratisation decisions, calling on the public to report negative practices that conflict with Emiratisation policies and decisions by communicating with the call center or through the Ministry’s smart application and website.