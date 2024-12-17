The Islamist group Hamas has affirmed this Tuesday that the agreement to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza that allows free the Israeli hostages in the enclave is “possible” if Israel does not impose new conditions. “In view of the serious and positive conversations that are being developed today in Doha under the mediation of the Qatari and Egyptian brothers, it is possible to reach an agreement for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange if the occupation stops imposing new conditions,” the group said in a statement.

The message comes in the midst of negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and after both parties have confirmed that the agreement is closer than ever. At the same time, a Palestinian source confirmed to Efe that the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmud Abbas, is on the way to Cairo urgently. Abbas was scheduled to travel to the Egyptian capital this Wednesday to participate in the D-8 summit, but the Egyptian authorities requested his presence this evening, the source said.

Several media outlets published this afternoon that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was on his way to Cairo to participate in the negotiations for the agreement (Egypt is one of the main mediators between Israel and Hamas, along with Qatar and the United States), but a spokesman for the president and Egyptian media They denied it shortly after.

This Monday, an Israeli delegation arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha in order to continue indirect negotiations for a truce and exchange of hostages, a source familiar with the talks confirmed to Efe. A Qatari embassy official, on condition of anonymity, said the objective of the group, made up of Israeli military and domestic and foreign intelligence representatives, was address “gaps in negotiations”.

The same day, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that the agreement is “closer than ever”in statements reported by the Israeli media during a closed-door panel in the Knesset (the Israeli Parliament).

In more than a year of war, Hamas and Israel have only reached an agreement on a ceasefire and release of hostages, in November of last year, which served to free 105 of the 251 kidnapped on October 7 in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails