Users too Xbox will finally be able to take part in the horror adventures of Poppy Playtimewhich has become a real viral phenomenon, with the launch of the first chapter of the series also coming to Microsoft consoles.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze will be available this month on Xbox with a release date set for July 12. This is the beginning of the adventures in the world of horror toys, which became a sort of viral craze on YouTube and other social networks a few months ago.

The game on Xbox will have support for nine languages ​​and will cost $4.99, with further details yet to be released on the European version, with pre-orders opening on July 5, a week before the official release.