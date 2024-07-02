Users too Xbox will finally be able to take part in the horror adventures of Poppy Playtimewhich has become a real viral phenomenon, with the launch of the first chapter of the series also coming to Microsoft consoles.
Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze will be available this month on Xbox with a release date set for July 12. This is the beginning of the adventures in the world of horror toys, which became a sort of viral craze on YouTube and other social networks a few months ago.
The game on Xbox will have support for nine languages and will cost $4.99, with further details yet to be released on the European version, with pre-orders opening on July 5, a week before the official release.
The viral horror puppet
There is also an official launch trailer, visible below, which confirms the arrival of the title in question on Xbox.
Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze was released on PC in 2021 and later came to consoles in the form of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation versions.
The Xbox versions were missing, which are finally set to arrive on July 12, 2024. In the meantime, on PC we have already reached the third chapter, demonstrating how there is still a great desire for this strange distorted world made of disturbing toys.
Poppy Playtime will also become a horror film in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment, just to give an idea of the phenomenon in question. Some time ago, even the police launched a sort of alarm on Huggy Wuggy, reporting the dangerousness of the Poppy Playtime horror puppet.
Leave a Reply