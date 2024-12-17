12/17/2024



Updated at 5:02 p.m.























This Tuesday, December 17, Real Betis holds its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of this year. It will do so, as usual, at the Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento hotel, on Isla de la Cartuja, with the start time of the assembly being set. from 6:00 p.m..

This Betic meeting of 2024 arrives with a new shareholder map, after the capital increase for 42.9 million euros that took place last summer. With this measure the board of directors was further settled of the entity, in addition to contributing to cleaning up the club’s economy and improving its standards in the face of new debt financing (with the loan from Goldman Sachs).

As usual at the end of each year, the board will address economic aspects and composition of the councilalthough on this occasion they include various statutory modifications. In this way, the agenda for this Tuesday’s assembly is made up of thirteen points.

In the economic section, it is worth noting that Betis will present a surplus (321,000 euros) for the second year in a rowafter the losses unleashed from the Covid pandemic. This new positive balance, as we said, is due to the capital increase, as well as the refinancing of the debt and the transfers. Likewise, as will be stated at this new meeting, the club is committed to reducing the cost of its staff, containing spending and prioritizing the youth team.

Update Updated 6 minutes ago

17:00 Good afternoon!!! We start with the live stream of the 2024 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Real Betis. Follow with Al Final de la Palmera everything that happens in the assembly of the green and white club, which will be held this Tuesday, December 17, starting at 6:00 p.m., at the Barceló Sevilla Renacimiento hotel.

See full narrative

