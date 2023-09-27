WThe Rostock Regional Court sentenced former Federal Transport Minister Günther Krause to a suspended sentence of one year and eleven months for bankruptcy and attempted fraud. In addition, according to a court spokesman, it ordered the confiscation of almost 72,000 euros from Krause’s assets on Wednesday.

The court therefore considered it proven that the 70-year-old had concealed income from book publications and fees from television appearances in eight cases between 2017 and 2020 and thus concealed assets that he should have disclosed to his insolvency administrator. Krause appeared, among other things, in the RTL jungle show “I’m a star – get me out of here”.

Insolvency proceedings were opened against his assets in 2013. According to the court, Krause also tried to defraud the insolvency administrator in another case by providing false information and thus get money. The public prosecutor’s office had accused Krause of crimes through which he allegedly obtained around 370,000 euros. He has been targeted by the judiciary several times in the past for similar offenses.

However, Krause was not convicted on all counts of the indictment. He confessed at the beginning of the trial, which significantly shortened the proceedings. The former CDU politician was federal minister from 1990 to 1993, initially responsible for special tasks and then for transport. Previously, as chief negotiator on the GDR side, he had signed the treaty on German unity.