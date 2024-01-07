UUUFFFFF WHAT A GREAT GOAL FROM PSG! 🔥🔥🔥

⚽️ Beautiful pass from Soler, TACO assist from Asensio and Mbappé defines with a great header for the 4-0 against Revel.

🎙️ @Jfurlanich – @Facusanches9 #FranceCupEnDSPORTS

*Not available in Chile pic.twitter.com/rgqxADVcUL

—DSports (@DSports) January 7, 2024