Paris Saint Germain swept and advanced with a historic win in the French Cup against the modest US Revel, from the French sixth division. The match ended 9-0 with three goals from Kylian Mbappé, who became the top scorer in the history of the competition with 30 goals.
Asensio, with a goal and two assists, and Mbappé, were two of the most outstanding players of the match. Ndour scored his first goal with the Parisians' shirt. Gonçalo Ramos and Kolo Muani also scored, who scored a double. The victory was completed by N'Guessan's own goal.
Another of the highlights of PSG's great win was the entry of Ethan Mbappé, the brother of the 2018 world champion. He is only 17 years old and added minutes in the French Cup when he entered in place of Lucas Beraldo in the second half. .
Unlike Kylian, who is right-footed and plays as a forward, Ethan is left-footed and positions himself as a central midfielder. In June 2021, Kylian's brother signed a contract with PSG until 2024.
The French star's great performance occurred in the midst of his supposed new snub to Real Madrid and his nod to the Premier League. Where will Mbappé play next season?
