Qep Guardiola, technician Manchester Citytrust that Jürgen Klopp nor retire completely from football and, after the sabbatical year that he will take next year, return to this sport.

“I completely respect his decision,” said Guardiola this Friday at the press conference prior to Sunday's duel against the Liverpool.

“I spoke to him and I have the feeling that he will return to football later. He loves this sport. His passion is still there. He already explained perfectly why he is leaving. So this may be the last time Premier Leaguebut perhaps in the FA Cup let's meet again. We'll see,” she said.

Klopp is the only coach who has faced Guardiola eight or more times and has a positive record against the Spaniard: the German has won twelve times, compared to Guardiola's eleven times, who, if he wins this Sunday, would not only equalize the rivalry but it would also take the lead away from the 'Reds', with ten games left until the end of the season.

What is known is that Klopp will not need work, on the field and off it. It has already been heard that he has offers to lead several teams, but no one has said the last word.

The English media talk about an option to be a football commentator on television. 'Daily Mirror warns that there are two TV channels that want it.

It is said that in the face of German Euro Cup, his native country, they made him an offer to be a commentator during that tournament.

“It would be, always according to the aforementioned medium, the BBC and ITV. Klopp, 56, already worked as a television expert for ZDF between 2005 and 2008 and covered matches in the 2006 World Cup and the 2008 Euro Cup, so the job would not be new for him,” says Mundo Deportivo from Spain.

