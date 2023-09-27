Insider Tom Henderson reported on Insider Gaming i first details Of Far Cry 7 , the result of a news leak. Given Henderson’s fame, built on years of rumors that turned out to be correct, we can consider the information reported as reliable, although obviously we have to wait for the official announcement to find out more.

Details on Far Cry 7

Will Far Cry 7 be different from Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 7 would be called internally Project Blackbird and it should be released in the autumn of 2025, so in about two years. The game would be in development at Ubisoft Montreal with the Snowdrop Engine instead of Dunia, the engine that powered the previous chapters.

A leak dating back to early 2023 reported that the game should actually be called Far Cry: Rise and should be set on a tropical island called Kimsan, located in the Yellow Sea, near Korea. According to Henderson’s sources, however, the reproduced information is very inaccurate and should not be considered valid.

The new information speaks of a game from non-linear story, which tells of the player-led character’s attempt to save his family, kidnapped by a conspiracy group called “Sons of Truth”. Per Henderson’s sources, plot details are still subject to change given the current stage of development, but in general the player will have to save his family within a certain amount of time. More precisely, he will have to succeed within 72 hours of game time (24 hours of real time). The timer can be blocked by entering the shelters.

Family members will not have to be recovered in a certain order and some may even be killed, influencing the story. As already mentioned, i details they’re still pretty nebulous, but the ultimate goal will be to eliminate the Sons of Truth and save 100% of the family members.

To find abductees, a new mechanic for the series will be used, that of interrogations, which should lead to different results: sometimes you will get the desired information, sometimes you will get false information and sometimes just silence. Sometimes the interrogated may even escape.

In short, Far Cry 7 seems to have substantial differences compared to Far Cry 6, even if there isn’t even an official announcement of its existence yet.