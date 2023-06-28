And the security authorities in the state stated, in a statement, that the security forces launched a “search operation for 14 men from the police facility” who were kidnapped by gunmen.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the highway linking the town of Ocozocutla and the state capital, Tustla Gutierrez, about 700 kilometers southwest of Mexico City.

Video recordings posted on the Internet, and the prosecution is still trying to verify their authenticity, showed a number of people carrying firearms and wearing bulletproof vests near at least 3 trucks that cut the highway, according to Agence France-Presse.

The newspaper “Reforma” reported that the gunmen stopped a vehicle that was transporting police employees, took their mobile phones from them and asked them to lie on the ground.

She reported that the gunmen released the women in the group but detained the men.

Recently, confrontations between criminals and law enforcement have increased in Ocococuutla, which is a known transit point for migrants and drug traffickers.

It is noteworthy that Mexico has recorded more than 350,000 killings and nearly 110,000 disappearances, most of which have been attributed to criminal organizations, since the army launched a controversial anti-drug offensive in late 2006.