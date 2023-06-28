América Guinart, ex-wife of Alejandro Fernández, ‘El Potrillo’, married Álvaro Favier, They had a spectacular wedding and have already begun their honeymoon, which will last several weeks.

On social networks, América Guinart and Álvaro Favier share photos of how they looked at their happy wedding, attended by their closest friends and family.

América Guinart shows how her wedding with Álvaro happened and writes: “I share these photographs with all my love to tell you to believe in love, believe in new opportunities, believe that life can be full despite its adversities.”

Furthermore, America mother of singers Camila and Álexchildren that she had in marriage with Alejandro Fernández, asks her followers on Instagram to always live positively and in love, she is also grateful because God has given her many blessings.

América and Álvaro’s wedding took place at the Four Season Resort Tamarindo, located on the coast of Jalisco, and they are already enjoying their honeymoon aboard a cruise that will take them around the French Polynesia.

Regarding Álvaro Favier Salcedo, it is known that he is a businessman from Jalisco and president of Grupo Favier, a consortium founded in 1993, whose main activity is Real Estate Development in Mexico and Central America.

America with her children. Instagram photo

Álvaro Favier and América Guinart began their relationship a little over 10 years ago and although she said on several occasions that she would never marry, after divorcing Alejandro, he ultimately decided otherwise.

