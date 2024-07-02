BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shares a new gameplay video online for GUNDAM BREAKER 4 which, in addition to showing us new excerpts of the highly anticipated title based on the franchise of Mobile Suit Gundamannounces the arrival of a Open Network Test for the West. This free trial of the game will take place in the next July 18, 19 and 20but no further details are known at the moment.

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 will be available worldwide from next August 29th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 – Gameplay

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu