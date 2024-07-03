EA Sports FC 25 Official Announcement Could Be Soonjudging by the fact that the logo of the new edition of the soccer game has surfaced online. Who knows, maybe Electronic Arts will publish a teaser in the next few hours.
As you probably remember, EA Sports FC 24 was announced around this time last year.with a first trailer that confirmed some of the features of the first episode of the series after the abandonment of the FIFA name.
For the moment there are no further details beyond, precisely, the EA Sports FC 25 logo, which It may have been found in the PlayStation Store files seen the author of the leak.
Lots of new things coming?
EA Sports FC 24 was able to total 14.5 million players in a month and it is reasonable to expect similar numbers for this year’s edition, although in terms of potential news It’s not yet clear what Electronic Arts’ approach will be.
Thanks to the sensational name change, the 2023 episode was conservatively placedespecially in terms of gameplay, while still delivering a particularly rich package of content, modes and obviously updated statistics, teams and players.
With the possible announcement of FIFA 2K25 just around the corner, there is therefore a possibility that EA Sports FC 25 will introduce substantial news to win a direct comparison that the developers had obviously taken into account.
At this point all that remains is to wait: as we said, the time is right and the logo leak seems to indicate an imminent announcement.
