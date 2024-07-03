EA Sports FC 25 Official Announcement Could Be Soonjudging by the fact that the logo of the new edition of the soccer game has surfaced online. Who knows, maybe Electronic Arts will publish a teaser in the next few hours.

As you probably remember, EA Sports FC 24 was announced around this time last year.with a first trailer that confirmed some of the features of the first episode of the series after the abandonment of the FIFA name.

For the moment there are no further details beyond, precisely, the EA Sports FC 25 logo, which It may have been found in the PlayStation Store files seen the author of the leak.